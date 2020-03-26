See All Internal Medicine Doctors in La Mesa, CA
Dr. Ronald Kwok, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (7)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ronald Kwok, MD

Dr. Ronald Kwok, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Chicago.

Dr. Kwok works at SHARP REES STEALY MED GROUP in La Mesa, CA with other offices in El Cajon, CA and National City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Kwok's Office Locations

    Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Inc
    5525 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 (858) 499-2600
    Sharp Rees Stealy Medical Group-el Cajon
    1240 Broadway, El Cajon, CA 92021 (858) 499-2706
    Castle Manor Convalescent Center
    541 S V Ave, National City, CA 91950 (858) 499-2711

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Anxiety
Limb Pain
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Anxiety
Limb Pain

Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Anxiety
Limb Pain
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Arthritis
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Sharp Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 26, 2020
    Dr. Kwok is awesome. He is our family doctor and he is highly efficient and so caring! He is always there and very willing to help the patient! Just an outstanding guy!!
    JESSICA G. — Mar 26, 2020
    About Dr. Ronald Kwok, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Cantonese
    NPI Number
    1417062894
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University of Chicago
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Kwok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kwok has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kwok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwok. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwok.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

