Dr. Ronald Kwok, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ronald Kwok, MD
Dr. Ronald Kwok, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Chicago.
Dr. Kwok works at
Dr. Kwok's Office Locations
-
1
Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Inc5525 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (858) 499-2600
-
2
Sharp Rees Stealy Medical Group-el Cajon1240 Broadway, El Cajon, CA 92021 Directions (858) 499-2706
-
3
Castle Manor Convalescent Center541 S V Ave, National City, CA 91950 Directions (858) 499-2711
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kwok is awesome. He is our family doctor and he is highly efficient and so caring! He is always there and very willing to help the patient! Just an outstanding guy!!
About Dr. Ronald Kwok, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1417062894
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Internal Medicine
