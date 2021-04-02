See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Alamitos, CA
Dr. Ronald Pepitone Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (20)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ronald Pepitone Jr, MD

Dr. Ronald Pepitone Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Pepitone Jr works at Healthcare Partners Medical Grp in Los Alamitos, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Pepitone Jr's Office Locations

    Los Alamitos Office
    4281 Katella Ave Ste 220, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 252-1135
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Centers for Family Medicine
    3460 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 252-1135
    19191 S Vermont Ave Ste 530, Torrance, CA 90502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 214-0811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Osteoporosis
Sinusitis
Treatment frequency



Urinary Stones
Osteoporosis
Sinusitis
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Warts
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Spermatocele
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 02, 2021
    Doctor Pepitone is the best doctor in the world. He became my doctor 36 years ago when I was suffering from a serious condition. Dr Pepitone really cares about his patients. He takes time to explain everything to you. He makes sure you get the best of care. In the 36 years he has been my doctor he went from his office being in La County to Orange County. He is such a good doctor I followed him to Orange County. Doctor Pepitone you are a 1 in a million doctor, you are the best.
    Susan P — Apr 02, 2021
    About Dr. Ronald Pepitone Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063489128
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Rush University
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
