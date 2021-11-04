Dr. Ronald Wolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Wolf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Wolf, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Wolf works at
Locations
1
Memorial Hospital2801 Atlantic Ave Fl 3, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-1877
2
Gastrointestinal & Minimally Invasive Surgery4805 NE Glisan St # 6N60, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 281-0561
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
In September 2021 I went in for a consult on having a Whipple Procedure. He gave clear options and I selected the robotic surgery although he was more experienced with the main surgery. Surgery was expected to take 5-7 hours but he took 10 hours in order to ensure the job was completely done. Results were great, minimal scarring, quick recovery. I did not even need to use the hydrocodone RX for pain, instead just used 1000 mg acetaminophen. He explained the results very clearly and had good recommendations for continued improvement. Two months post-op and I am back to normal.
About Dr. Ronald Wolf, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- University Of Oregon, Eugene
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolf accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolf works at
Dr. Wolf has seen patients for Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
