Dr. Ronald Wolf, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ronald Wolf, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Wolf works at Memorial Hospital in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Hospital
    2801 Atlantic Ave Fl 3, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 933-1877
  2. 2
    Gastrointestinal & Minimally Invasive Surgery
    4805 NE Glisan St # 6N60, Portland, OR 97213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 281-0561

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • UCI Medical Center

Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Liver Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 04, 2021
    In September 2021 I went in for a consult on having a Whipple Procedure. He gave clear options and I selected the robotic surgery although he was more experienced with the main surgery. Surgery was expected to take 5-7 hours but he took 10 hours in order to ensure the job was completely done. Results were great, minimal scarring, quick recovery. I did not even need to use the hydrocodone RX for pain, instead just used 1000 mg acetaminophen. He explained the results very clearly and had good recommendations for continued improvement. Two months post-op and I am back to normal.
    About Dr. Ronald Wolf, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649369935
    • N/A
    • Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
    • University Of Oregon, Eugene
