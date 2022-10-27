Dr. Rong Shi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rong Shi, MD
Overview of Dr. Rong Shi, MD
Dr. Rong Shi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Shi's Office Locations
Mercy Physicians Medical Group3260 3rd Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 297-3737
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Smart, Professional, Thorough. And Thoroughly Likeable! I can recommend Dr. Shi without reservation.
About Dr. Rong Shi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
