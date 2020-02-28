See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Ronnie Sheena, MD

Internal Medicine
4.8 (35)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ronnie Sheena, MD

Dr. Ronnie Sheena, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine

Dr. Sheena works at Associates in Medicine, PA in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sheena's Office Locations

    Associates in Medicine, PA
    4543 Post Oak Place Dr Ste 105, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 797-1087

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Ronnie Sheena, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720083207
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheena has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheena works at Associates in Medicine, PA in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sheena’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheena.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

