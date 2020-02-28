Dr. Sheena has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronnie Sheena, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ronnie Sheena, MD
Dr. Ronnie Sheena, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Sheena's Office Locations
Associates in Medicine, PA4543 Post Oak Place Dr Ste 105, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 797-1087
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sheena has been my doctor for many years, saved my life about five years ago, and is a wonderful physician who actively listens and always answers my questions.
About Dr. Ronnie Sheena, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1720083207
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Tulane University
Dr. Sheena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.