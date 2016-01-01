Overview of Dr. Roosevelt Boursiquot, MD

Dr. Roosevelt Boursiquot, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Boursiquot works at Mount Sinai in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.