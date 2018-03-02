Overview of Dr. Rosalie Lopresto, DPM

Dr. Rosalie Lopresto, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.