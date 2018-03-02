Dr. Lopresto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosalie Lopresto, DPM
Overview of Dr. Rosalie Lopresto, DPM
Dr. Rosalie Lopresto, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopresto's Office Locations
- 1 330 Borthwick Ave Ste 211, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 766-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend this office. Doctor is excellent and knowledgeable. Office staff is friendly and helpful!
About Dr. Rosalie Lopresto, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1558323303
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
