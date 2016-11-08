See All General Surgeons in New Rochelle, NY
Dr. Rosanne Newell, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (10)
Map Pin Small New Rochelle, NY
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rosanne Newell, MD

Dr. Rosanne Newell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.

Dr. Newell works at Sound Shore Medical Center Department of Laboratories in New Rochelle, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Newell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sound Shore Medical Center Department of Laboratories
    16 Guion Pl, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 365-5100
  2. 2
    Peter A Fauci Jr. MD PC
    23 Washington Ave, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 365-5100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Rosanne Newell, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780766956
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosanne Newell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Newell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Newell works at Sound Shore Medical Center Department of Laboratories in New Rochelle, NY. View the full address on Dr. Newell’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Newell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

