Dr. Rosanne Paul, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosanne Paul, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rosanne Paul, DO is a Dermatologist in Avon, OH. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Paul works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Partners Inc36701 American Way Ste 3, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 937-4951Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Dermatology Partners10800 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (440) 238-0360
-
3
Dermatology Partners Inc16712 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (440) 236-0360Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paul?
My experience with Dr. Paul was great! The front desk girl was super nice, her nurse explained things to me completely and in a way I could understand. Dr. Paul checked the areas I wanted her to, she knew I had skin cancer immediately, did a biopsy that day and gave me prescriptions. I have a lot of skin issues and Dr. Paul new I had skin cancer immediately! My appointment was fast but I like it that way. I don't want to sit in a doctors office all day.
About Dr. Rosanne Paul, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1588907711
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Wright State University / Main Campus
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paul has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paul works at
Dr. Paul has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.