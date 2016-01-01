Dr. Zambrano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosario Zambrano, MD
Overview of Dr. Rosario Zambrano, MD
Dr. Rosario Zambrano, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in East Orange, NJ.
Dr. Zambrano's Office Locations
Essex Pediatrics26 Baldwin St, East Orange, NJ 07017 Directions (973) 672-1212
Pediatrics of Morristown144 Speedwell Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 984-1444
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rosario Zambrano, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UMDN
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zambrano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zambrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zambrano speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zambrano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zambrano.
