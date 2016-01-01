Dr. Roseline Okon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roseline Okon, MD
Overview of Dr. Roseline Okon, MD
Dr. Roseline Okon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Okon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Okon's Office Locations
-
1
Windsor-laurelwood Center for Behavioral Medicine35900 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 953-3000
-
2
Main Office6140 S Broadway, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (440) 233-7232
-
3
Generations Behavioral Health-youngstown LLC196 Colonial Dr, Youngstown, OH 44505 Directions (234) 232-7500
-
4
Psycare Inc8577 E Market St, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 856-6663
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Okon?
About Dr. Roseline Okon, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1801998547
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okon works at
Dr. Okon has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Suicidal Ideation and Marijuana Addiction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Okon. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.