Overview of Dr. Roseline Okon, MD

Dr. Roseline Okon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Okon works at Windsor Laurelwood Center Bhvl Mdc in Willoughby, OH with other offices in Lorain, OH, Youngstown, OH and Warren, OH. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Suicidal Ideation and Marijuana Addiction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.