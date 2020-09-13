Overview

Dr. Rosemary Beck, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Women's Hospital.



Dr. Beck works at Group Health Specialty Center in Olympia, WA with other offices in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.