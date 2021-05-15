Dr. Rosemary Daly, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosemary Daly, DO
Overview
Dr. Rosemary Daly, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Daly works at
Locations
-
1
Good Samaritan Primary Care1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 9000, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 331-2983Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Florida pain center mirimar1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 314, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 447-5206
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daly?
Highly recommend Dr. Daly-she is very kind and invested in helping her clients.
About Dr. Rosemary Daly, DO
- Anesthesiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558341354
Education & Certifications
- Montifiore Medical Ctr
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daly accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daly works at
Dr. Daly speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Daly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.