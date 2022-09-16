See All Hand Surgeons in Glendora, CA
Dr. Rosemary Yi, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Rosemary Yi, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Glendora, CA. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital and Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.

Dr. Yi works at Jacqueline Bracy M.d. Inc. in Glendora, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jacqueline Bracy M.d. Inc.
    Jacqueline Bracy M.d. Inc.
412 W Carroll Ave Ste 107, Glendora, CA 91741
(626) 914-4890
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Casa Colina Hospital
  • Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
  • Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 16, 2022
    Dr. Yi repaired ruptured tendons in my left hand and I will forever be grateful for the work she preformed...what a marvelous blessing she is to my life. Look forward to her expertise and her optimism she's one of God's finest. Thank you Doctor Yi.
    Efraim Rosado — Sep 16, 2022
    About Dr. Rosemary Yi, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English
    • 1871804880
    Education & Certifications

    • Drexel University
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosemary Yi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Yi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yi works at Jacqueline Bracy M.d. Inc. in Glendora, CA. View the full address on Dr. Yi’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

