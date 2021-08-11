See All Allergists & Immunologists in Denton, TX
Dr. Roshni Foster, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.8 (35)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Roshni Foster, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Denton, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center Medical School - Houston and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.

Dr. Foster works at North Texas Allergy & Asthma Center in Denton, TX with other offices in Gainesville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Denton South Office
    3105 Colorado Blvd Ste 101, Denton, TX 76210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 387-1700
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Gainesville Office
    1902 Hospital Blvd Ste C, Gainesville, TX 76240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 665-3247
    North
    2617 Scripture St Ste 101, Denton, TX 76201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 656-1057
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Denton
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 11, 2021
    Excellent physician who listens to you and cares about the patient. I would and have recommended Dr Roshini Foster
    Joan Anderson — Aug 11, 2021
    About Dr. Roshni Foster, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • English, Malayalam
    • 1780733428
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
    • University of Texas Health Science Center Medical School - Houston
    • University Of Dallas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roshni Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foster has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

