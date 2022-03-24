Overview

Dr. Rosina Lin, MD is a Dermatologist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's.



Dr. Lin works at Westerville Dermatology and Laser in Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.