Dr. Rosina Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rosina Lin, MD is a Dermatologist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's.
Locations
Westerville Dermatology Laser & Rejuvenation Center235 W Schrock Rd, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 895-0400Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a mole removed. Dr. Lin was very friendly, professional and efficient. Excellent visit.
About Dr. Rosina Lin, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1144237355
Education & Certifications
- Thos Jefferson University Hospital|Wright State University School Of Med
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
586 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
