Overview of Dr. Rosita Shivdat-Nanhoe, MD

Dr. Rosita Shivdat-Nanhoe, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Parkinsonism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.