Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross Levy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ross Levy, MD is a Dermatologist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center.
Locations
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been using Dr Levy for almost 15 years and love him. He is thorough, a good listener and most important - I trust him!
About Dr. Ross Levy, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English, French
- 1164478947
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Dermatology
