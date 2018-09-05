See All Hand Surgeons in Columbus, NC
Dr. Roy Hobbs, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5.0 (23)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Roy Hobbs, MD

Dr. Roy Hobbs, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Columbus, NC. They graduated from University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and St. Francis Downtown.

Dr. Hobbs works at PRECISION PLASTIC SURGERY in Columbus, NC with other offices in Spartanburg, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hobbs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Satelite Office
    54 Hospital Dr # 3B, Columbus, NC 28722 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 894-6321
  2. 2
    Precision Plastic Surgery
    2995 Reidville Rd Ste 150, Spartanburg, SC 29301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 641-1491
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spartanburg Medical Center
  • St. Francis Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Oral and-or Facial Cleft

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 05, 2018
    Dr. Hobbs did a trigger finger release on my hand. This was an excellent surgical experience. His office staff are caring and friendly. I had absolutely no pain with this surgery. Dr. Hobbs takes the time to talk to you and answer questions. He did an excellent job and i would definitely recommend him AND go to him again!!!
    Patti Seagle in Spartanburg, SC — Sep 05, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roy Hobbs, MD
    About Dr. Roy Hobbs, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English
    • 1881659712
    Education & Certifications

    • U Sydney
    • University Of Alberta Hospitals
    • Gorgas Army Hosp (Canal Zone)
    • University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
    • University of Toronto
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
