Dr. Roy Hwang, MD
Overview of Dr. Roy Hwang, MD
Dr. Roy Hwang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sanford, FL. They graduated from Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.
Dr. Hwang's Office Locations
The Neurohealth Sciences Center305 N Mangoustine Ave Ste 100B, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 768-1638Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was in complete sciatic pain He took care of me right away
About Dr. Roy Hwang, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1134418965
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hwang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hwang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hwang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hwang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hwang works at
Dr. Hwang has seen patients for Neurostimulation, Spinal Cord Stimulation and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hwang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hwang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hwang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hwang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hwang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.