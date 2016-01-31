Dr. Roy Krochmal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krochmal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Krochmal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roy Krochmal, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Allergy Shots along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9085 SW 87th Ave Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 274-5656
-
2
Cintia Cuperman M.d. PA8955 SW 87th Ct Ste 106, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 274-5656
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor! Very helpful and caring.
About Dr. Roy Krochmal, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 59 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
