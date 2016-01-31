Overview

Dr. Roy Krochmal, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.



They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Allergy Shots along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.