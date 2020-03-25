Overview

Dr. Roy Rubenstein, MD is a Pulmonologist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Rubenstein works at South Shore Pulmonary Medicine in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.