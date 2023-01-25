Dr. Roy Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Roy Smith, MD
Dr. Roy Smith, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
- 1 5115 Centre Ave Fl 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 648-6466
- 2 5150 Centre Ave Fl 5, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 648-6466
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough absolutely positive things about Dr. Smith. My initial visit with him was amazing. I figured I would get just a few minutes to rattle off my symptoms, and revive a few lab tests. Dr. Smith was unbelievably attentive to all of my concerns, very thorough in his follow up questions, digging deeper into my family history to uncover possible causes for my IDA, and even took time to connect with me on a personal level. He was so thorough, warm and empathetic in his approach to care. I left after an hour visit with several lab follow ups and knowing I was in the right hands for my care. His RN, Christine, was equally as wonderful! How anyone would rate him less than 5 STARS is a total mystery to me!
About Dr. Roy Smith, MD
- Hematology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1427056688
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
