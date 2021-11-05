Dr. Souaid has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roy Souaid, MD
Overview of Dr. Roy Souaid, MD
Dr. Roy Souaid, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cranston, RI.
Dr. Souaid's Office Locations
Dr. Danielle Desantis &associates1500 Pontiac Ave Ste 101, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 944-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional! Dr. Souaid took his time and listened, something some doctors just don’t do. I could tell he cared and took me seriously. His assistant Savanna was also a delight. Not only did she answer all of my questions she also took me on a mini tour of the office. After not having a pcp for over 10 years because of bad experiences I now have a wonderful doctor that I’m very comfortable with. Thank you!
About Dr. Roy Souaid, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Souaid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
