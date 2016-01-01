Dr. Ruaa Waely, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruaa Waely, DDS
Overview
Dr. Ruaa Waely, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Garden City, MI. They specialize in Dentistry, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Detroit Mercy School Of Dentistry.
Dr. Waely works at
Locations
Carolyn Moore DDS1769 Inkster Rd, Garden City, MI 48135 Directions (734) 237-8975
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ruaa Waely, DDS
- Dentistry
- 5 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1215423637
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Mercy School Of Dentistry
Dr. Waely accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Waely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Waely works at
Dr. Waely speaks Arabic.
Dr. Waely has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waely.
