Dr. Rubina Shaheen, MD

Family Medicine
3.6 (29)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rubina Shaheen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hesperia, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Anaheim Global Medical Center, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Olympia Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Shaheen works at Hesperia Clinica Medica Familiar in Hesperia, CA with other offices in Upland, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hesperia Clinica Medica Familiar
    15888 Main St, Hesperia, CA 92345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199
  2. 2
    Wellfleet Family Medicine, Inc.
    600 N Mountain Ave Ste A100, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 351-3150
  3. 3
    Cedars-sinai Internal Medicine & Endocrinology - Third
    2080 Century Park E Ste 1812, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 553-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anaheim Global Medical Center
  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Olympia Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings

Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Rubina Shaheen, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Persian, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1215100490
    Education & Certifications

    • Usc Women and Children Hospital
    Internship
    • State University of New York at Buffalo|SUNY Buffalo
    Medical Education
    • Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rubina Shaheen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaheen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shaheen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaheen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaheen speaks Hindi, Persian, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaheen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaheen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaheen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaheen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

