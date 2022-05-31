Overview

Dr. Rubina Shaheen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hesperia, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Anaheim Global Medical Center, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Olympia Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Shaheen works at Hesperia Clinica Medica Familiar in Hesperia, CA with other offices in Upland, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.