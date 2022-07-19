Overview of Dr. Ruchir Patel, MD

Dr. Ruchir Patel, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Casa Grande, AZ, Gilbert, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.