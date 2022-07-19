Dr. Ruchir Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruchir Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ruchir Patel, MD
Dr. Ruchir Patel, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Banner Thunderbird Medical Center5555 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (480) 555-5555
- 2 1637 E Monument Plaza Cir, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Directions (480) 834-9033
Gilbert1530 E Williams Field Rd Ste 204, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 745-3547
The Insomnia And Sleep Institute Of Arizona, LLC8330 E Hartford Dr Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 745-3547
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had a telemedicine consultation - and we talked through my persistent fatigue, my lifestyle habits and medical history. We also talked about my insurance plan and its requirements for home vs in lab study. I felt that we had a good plan of attack in finding the underlying cause of my fatigue
About Dr. Ruchir Patel, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland
- Harvard University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.