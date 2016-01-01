Dr. Russel Brubaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brubaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russel Brubaker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Russel Brubaker, MD
Dr. Russel Brubaker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Brubaker works at
Dr. Brubaker's Office Locations
Family Outreach Center1939 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49507 Directions (616) 247-3815
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Russel Brubaker, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English, German
- 1437259793
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brubaker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brubaker accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brubaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brubaker has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brubaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brubaker speaks German.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brubaker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brubaker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brubaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brubaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.