Dr. Abeles accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruth Abeles, MD
Overview of Dr. Ruth Abeles, MD
Dr. Ruth Abeles, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Abeles works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Abeles' Office Locations
-
1
UC San Diego Health Primary Care Internal Medicine8899 University Center Ln Ste 400, San Diego, CA 92122 Directions (800) 926-8273
-
2
Uc San Diego Health La Jolla - Blood Drawing Lab8939 Villa La Jolla Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 657-8590
-
3
Stony Brook Internists Ufpc205 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4630
-
4
Ucsd Medical Group Allergy9350 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (800) 926-8273
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abeles?
About Dr. Ruth Abeles, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1689029746
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abeles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abeles works at
Dr. Abeles has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abeles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abeles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abeles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.