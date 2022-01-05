Dr. Kevess-Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruth Kevess-Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. Ruth Kevess-Cohen, MD
Dr. Ruth Kevess-Cohen, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Kevess-Cohen works at
Dr. Kevess-Cohen's Office Locations
Cameron Medical Group8700 Georgia Ave Ste 400, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 585-6049
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kevess-Cohen has been my GP for 10 years. I always rely on her sound advice.
About Dr. Ruth Kevess-Cohen, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1780688762
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kevess-Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kevess-Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kevess-Cohen works at
Dr. Kevess-Cohen has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kevess-Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kevess-Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kevess-Cohen.
