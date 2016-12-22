Dr. Ruth Wintz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wintz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruth Wintz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ruth Wintz, MD
Dr. Ruth Wintz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Wintz's Office Locations
Kidney Associates6624 Fannin St Ste 1400, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 307-2238
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love her and her staff! She takes care of me and is very patient.
About Dr. Ruth Wintz, MD
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wintz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wintz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wintz has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Acidosis and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wintz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wintz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wintz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wintz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wintz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.