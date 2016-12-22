Overview of Dr. Ruth Wintz, MD

Dr. Ruth Wintz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Wintz works at Kidney Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Acidosis and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.