Overview

Dr. Ryan Baker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Baker works at Pinellas Medical Associates in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.