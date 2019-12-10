See All Psychiatrists in Ocoee, FL
Dr. Ryan Deen, MD

Psychiatry
1.9 (9)
Map Pin Small Ocoee, FL
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ryan Deen, MD

Dr. Ryan Deen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.

Dr. Deen works at Center For Adult Psychiatry in Ocoee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Deen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Adults Psychiatry P A
    1540 Citrus Medical Ct, Ocoee, FL 34761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 245-8501
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 10, 2019
    Dr. Deen did seem to come across at first as though he was being rushed by, perhaps his supervisors but once I was able to really get my point across he was gentle, listened and took on a very caring manner. Unfortunately, in my life I've seen my fair share of psychiatrists and Dr. Deen has been the most compassionate, which is what I have needed for my own personal healing. His knowledge is quite evident but what many of the other previous reviewers seem to fail to understand is that most appointment times with psychiatrists are only in blocks of 15 minutes. This is a flaw in our healthcare and has caused a major problem with how our doctors have a chance to treat us. Dr. Deen is doing a good job with what he is given.
    Rachel — Dec 10, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Ryan Deen, MD
    About Dr. Ryan Deen, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164799037
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Deen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deen works at Center For Adult Psychiatry in Ocoee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Deen’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Deen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

