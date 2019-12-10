Dr. Ryan Deen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Deen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.
Center for Adults Psychiatry P A1540 Citrus Medical Ct, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 245-8501Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Deen did seem to come across at first as though he was being rushed by, perhaps his supervisors but once I was able to really get my point across he was gentle, listened and took on a very caring manner. Unfortunately, in my life I've seen my fair share of psychiatrists and Dr. Deen has been the most compassionate, which is what I have needed for my own personal healing. His knowledge is quite evident but what many of the other previous reviewers seem to fail to understand is that most appointment times with psychiatrists are only in blocks of 15 minutes. This is a flaw in our healthcare and has caused a major problem with how our doctors have a chance to treat us. Dr. Deen is doing a good job with what he is given.
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Dr. Deen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Deen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.