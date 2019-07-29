Dr. Ryan McMillen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMillen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan McMillen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Mifflin, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.
Century 111 Medical Associates2027 Lebanon Church Rd, West Mifflin, PA 15122 Directions (412) 469-1660
- 2 575 Coal Valley Rd Ste 207, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-7676
Steel Valley Orthopedics and Sports Med3001 Cool Springs Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15234 Directions (412) 469-1660
Steel Valley Physical Therapy1200 Brooks Ln Ste 240, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-1660
- Jefferson Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
I have seen Dr McMillen 3 times, & have scheduled surgery on a toe that was damaged years ago by another orthopedic doctor. Dr M is very nice, thorough, and explains what is going on with my entire foot, plus what surgical repair will help. Highly recommend him.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1255592135
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
