Dr. Ryan Menchaca, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Menchaca, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rockwall, TX.
Locations
Baylor Family Medical Center at Rockwall1975 Alpha Dr Ste 204, Rockwall, TX 75087 Directions (469) 800-2100
Baylor Scott & White Pediatric &511 W FM 544 Ste 204, Murphy, TX 75094 Directions (469) 800-2100
Garland Office7217 Telecom Pkwy Ste 100, Garland, TX 75044 Directions (469) 800-2100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
New patient and have very impressed with him and his staff. Takes the time to connect and talk to you, has taken a moderate approach to what I need to change in my lifestyle to positively affect my health where it needs it. He has made sure I understand what he's talking about and has a great approach. Couldn't be happier with having him as my GP.
About Dr. Ryan Menchaca, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menchaca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menchaca accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menchaca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Menchaca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menchaca.
