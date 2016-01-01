See All Pediatricians in Tampa, FL
Dr. Ryan Reynolds, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ryan Reynolds, MD

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Ryan Reynolds, MD

Dr. Ryan Reynolds, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. Reynolds works at Tampa Bay Ccenter for Specialized Surgery in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital
Compare with other Pediatric Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nadia Sauer Choe, DO
Dr. Nadia Sauer Choe, DO
4.9 (90)
View Profile
Dr. Joanna Ramirez, MD
Dr. Joanna Ramirez, MD
5.0 (188)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Reynolds' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa Bay Ccenter for Specialized Surgery
    2808 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 337-1090
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Tfhc # 30 - Fletcher Pharmacy
    302 W FLETCHER AVE, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 337-1090
  3. 3
    Tampa Community Health Centers Inc.
    4620 N 22nd St, Tampa, FL 33610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 397-5300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Cough
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Cough
Cyst Incision and Drainage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Removal Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Reynolds?

Photo: Dr. Ryan Reynolds, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ryan Reynolds, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Reynolds to family and friends

Dr. Reynolds' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Reynolds

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ryan Reynolds, MD.

About Dr. Ryan Reynolds, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1982132783
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Reynolds works at Tampa Bay Ccenter for Specialized Surgery in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Reynolds’s profile.

Dr. Reynolds has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Ryan Reynolds, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.