Dr. Ryan Riggs, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.0 (28)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ryan Riggs, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine|University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center and is affiliated with Research Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.

Dr. Riggs works at Blue Sky Fertility in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Blue Sky Fertility
    6675 Holmes Rd Ste 680, Kansas City, MO 64131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 339-9474
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Research Medical Center
  • Menorah Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Hysteroscopy
Female Infertility
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Hysteroscopy
Female Infertility
Nuchal Translucency Screening

Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Donor Egg Collection Chevron Icon
Donor Sperm Collection Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fibroid Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopic Resection of Fibroids and Polyps Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Intra Uterine Insemination Chevron Icon
Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovulation Induction Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Preimplantion Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Comp Choice
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • CompCare
    • CompPsych
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Health Exchange
    • Healthcare USA
    • Humana
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Savility
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Viant
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 31, 2022
    We transferred care to BlueSky Fertility in Dec 2021 after 3 failed IUI's at another facility and an unexplained infertility diagnosis. I felt so at ease during my first visit and the nurses explained everything they were looking at on the ultrasound. After discussing various options, we decided to move forward with IVF. All the staff at BlueSky are amazing helpful, kind, and knowledgeable throughout the entire process. We were fortunate to have a successful transfer and are expecting our miracle babies (yes, the egg spit into two!) early next year!
    About Dr. Ryan Riggs, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881857290
    Education & Certifications

    • Eastern Virginia Med School|Eastern Virginia Medical School|The Jones Institute for Reproductive Medcine at Eastern Virginia Medical School
    • University of South Florda|University of South Florida College of
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine|University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
