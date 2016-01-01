See All Otolaryngologists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Ryan Winters, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ryan Winters, MD

Dr. Ryan Winters, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from The University of Vermont and is affiliated with Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.

Dr. Winters works at Ochsner Medical Center, New Orleans, LA in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Winters' Office Locations

  1. 1
    2nd Floor Benson Cancer Center
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-4080
  2. 2
    Stanocola Home Health
    16777 Medical Center Dr Ste 400, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 754-3278

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral Cancer
Bell's Palsy
ENT Cancer
Oral Cancer
Bell's Palsy
ENT Cancer

Treatment frequency



Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngomalacia Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Photo: Dr. Ryan Winters, MD
    About Dr. Ryan Winters, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194988782
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SUNY Upstate Medical University
    Internship
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Medical Education
    • The University of Vermont
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington State University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Winters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Winters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Winters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Winters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winters.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

