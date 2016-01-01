Dr. Ryan Winters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Winters, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from The University of Vermont and is affiliated with Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
2nd Floor Benson Cancer Center1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4080
Stanocola Home Health16777 Medical Center Dr Ste 400, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions (225) 754-3278
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1194988782
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- The University of Vermont
- Washington State University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Winters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winters.
