Overview of Dr. Ryder Gwinn, MD

Dr. Ryder Gwinn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Swedish Cherry Hill Campus.



Dr. Gwinn works at EvergreenHealth Pain Care in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Deep Brain Stimulation and Neurostimulator Implantation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.