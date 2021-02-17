Dr. Ryder Gwinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gwinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryder Gwinn, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryder Gwinn, MD
Dr. Ryder Gwinn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Swedish Cherry Hill Campus.
Dr. Gwinn works at
Dr. Gwinn's Office Locations
EvergreenHealth Spine & Neurosurgical Care12039 NE 128th St Ste 500, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-5590Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gwinn gave up a Saturday to perform emergency surgery on me, He removed a drug infusion pump that got infected, Others could have performed the surgery But he was the one to install the pump, So he wanted to remove it.. Awesome doctor!!! I wouldn’t have another doctor touch my brain or spine for that matter.
About Dr. Ryder Gwinn, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University Hosp
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gwinn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gwinn accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gwinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gwinn has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Deep Brain Stimulation and Neurostimulator Implantation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gwinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gwinn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gwinn.
