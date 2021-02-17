See All Neurosurgeons in Kirkland, WA
Super Profile

Dr. Ryder Gwinn, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ryder Gwinn, MD

Dr. Ryder Gwinn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Swedish Cherry Hill Campus.

Dr. Gwinn works at EvergreenHealth Pain Care in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Deep Brain Stimulation and Neurostimulator Implantation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gwinn's Office Locations

  1
    EvergreenHealth Spine & Neurosurgical Care
    12039 NE 128th St Ste 500, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 899-5590
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
  • Swedish Cherry Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 17, 2021
    Dr. Gwinn gave up a Saturday to perform emergency surgery on me, He removed a drug infusion pump that got infected, Others could have performed the surgery But he was the one to install the pump, So he wanted to remove it.. Awesome doctor!!! I wouldn’t have another doctor touch my brain or spine for that matter.
    Jimmy Lucia — Feb 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ryder Gwinn, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ryder Gwinn, MD.

    About Dr. Ryder Gwinn, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700945607
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Residency
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Internship
    • Georgetown University Hosp
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryder Gwinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gwinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gwinn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gwinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gwinn works at EvergreenHealth Pain Care in Kirkland, WA. View the full address on Dr. Gwinn’s profile.

    Dr. Gwinn has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Deep Brain Stimulation and Neurostimulator Implantation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gwinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gwinn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gwinn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gwinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gwinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

