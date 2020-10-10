Dr. Derby accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. S Lawson Derby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. S Lawson Derby, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beverly, MA.
Dr. Derby works at
Locations
The Medical Group Inc77 Herrick St Ste 101, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 927-4110
- 2 39 Dodge St, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 921-1456
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician and Cardiologist. Approaches addressing issues methodically and carefully.
About Dr. S Lawson Derby, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1841215522
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Derby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Derby works at
Dr. Derby has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Derby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Derby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derby.
