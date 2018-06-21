Dr. Saad Alou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saad Alou, MD
Dr. Saad Alou, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.
Yuma Kids Clinic Pllc2851 S Avenue B Ste 2951, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 783-1222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Alou and his staff are the best!! They are very nice people and they make the kids feel comfortable. Dr. Alou's attention to each child's medical history and his concern for the children is wonderful; he really cares about kids.
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1689621724
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Pediatrics
