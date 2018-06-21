See All Pediatricians in Yuma, AZ
Dr. Saad Alou, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Saad Alou, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.

Dr. Alou works at Yuma Kids Clinic Pllc in Yuma, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Yuma Kids Clinic Pllc
    2851 S Avenue B Ste 2951, Yuma, AZ 85364 (928) 783-1222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis

Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Circumcision
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Cough
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Rash
Ringworm
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Swine Flu
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    4.4
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    Jun 21, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Saad Alou, MD

    Pediatrics
    19 years of experience
    English
    1686621724
    Education & Certifications

    SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
    Pediatrics
