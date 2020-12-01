Overview of Dr. Saad Khan, MD

Dr. Saad Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Creve Coeur, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical University and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at West County Physicians in Creve Coeur, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.