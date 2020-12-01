Dr. Saad Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saad Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Creve Coeur, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical University and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.
West County Physicians777 Craig Rd Ste 130, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 872-7792
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent Doctor! I have never waited an hour to go back. Tops 15-20 minutes. He has always been kind to me and listened to me. My appointments have always been 15 minutes long and I appreciate getting in and out. He’s busy and so am I. It works for me. He prescribed for me the medication that works for me! I’m happy to have found him.
About Dr. Saad Khan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1093707218
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Health Sciences Center
- Wright State University, Internal Medicine
- Dow Medical University
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi and Urdu.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.