Dr. Sabina Malhotra, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sabina Malhotra, DPM
Dr. Sabina Malhotra, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Sterling, VA. They graduated from Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Malhotra's Office Locations
Arthritis and Sports Orthopaedics21475 Ridgetop Cir Ste 150, Sterling, VA 20166 Directions (703) 651-2453Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
The follow up visit was great and quick because the solution for my arch pain worked since last visit:) Dr. Malhotra is charismatic and very helpful.
About Dr. Sabina Malhotra, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1942511613
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center|Washington Hospital Center
- Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malhotra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malhotra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malhotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malhotra has seen patients for Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malhotra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malhotra speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Malhotra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.
