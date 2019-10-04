Dr. Delacroix-Vaubois has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabine Delacroix-Vaubois, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sabine Delacroix-Vaubois, MD
Dr. Sabine Delacroix-Vaubois, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from Christian Alberts University Fak Med Kiel F R G.
Dr. Delacroix-Vaubois' Office Locations
Washington Intl. Pediatrics LLC4808 Moorland Ln Ste 109, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 654-9476Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We have been seeing Dr. Sabine since my son was born and he is over 4 now. My son LOVES her and we do to. She has the best bedside manner and is a wonderful pediatrician. She has been super helpful and responsive the couple of times we have called after hours. I highly recommend Dr. Sabine.
About Dr. Sabine Delacroix-Vaubois, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, German
- 1851486658
Education & Certifications
- Christian Alberts University Fak Med Kiel F R G
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delacroix-Vaubois accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delacroix-Vaubois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delacroix-Vaubois speaks German.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Delacroix-Vaubois. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delacroix-Vaubois.
