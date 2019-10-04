See All Pediatricians in Bethesda, MD
Overview of Dr. Sabine Delacroix-Vaubois, MD

Dr. Sabine Delacroix-Vaubois, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from Christian Alberts University Fak Med Kiel F R G.

Dr. Delacroix-Vaubois works at Washington Intl. Pediatrics LLC in Bethesda, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Delacroix-Vaubois' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Washington Intl. Pediatrics LLC
    4808 Moorland Ln Ste 109, Bethesda, MD 20814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 654-9476
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Dysphagia
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sick Child Care Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 04, 2019
    We have been seeing Dr. Sabine since my son was born and he is over 4 now. My son LOVES her and we do to. She has the best bedside manner and is a wonderful pediatrician. She has been super helpful and responsive the couple of times we have called after hours. I highly recommend Dr. Sabine.
    Philip vahab — Oct 04, 2019
    About Dr. Sabine Delacroix-Vaubois, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, German
    • 1851486658
    • Christian Alberts University Fak Med Kiel F R G
    • Pediatrics
