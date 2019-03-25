Dr. Gabriel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabry Gabriel, MD
Overview
Dr. Sabry Gabriel, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.
Dr. Gabriel works at
Locations
-
1
Atrium Health Navicent Infectious Disease1014 Forsyth St Ste 300, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 633-8682
-
2
Atrium Health Navicent Primary Care5437 Bowman Rd Ste 126, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 633-1919
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Gabriel?
Dr Gabriel is an Excellent Doctor with Excellent Bedside Manners and he is very professional and very courteous and respectful and very caring he is also very patient overall an excellent Doctor I'm very happy and pleased to be his patient
About Dr. Sabry Gabriel, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1730288424
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Sports Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabriel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabriel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabriel works at
Dr. Gabriel speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabriel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabriel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabriel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabriel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.