Dr. Sachi Mehrotra, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehrotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sachi Mehrotra, DDS
Overview of Dr. Sachi Mehrotra, DDS
Dr. Sachi Mehrotra, DDS is a Pain Management Specialist in Encinitas, CA.
Dr. Mehrotra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mehrotra's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Brad Eli & Associates4403 Manchester Ave, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 436-6365Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehrotra?
About Dr. Sachi Mehrotra, DDS
- Pain Management
- English
- 1093356016
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehrotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehrotra works at
Dr. Mehrotra has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehrotra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehrotra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehrotra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.