Dr. Nayak-Young has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadhana Nayak-Young, MD
Overview of Dr. Sadhana Nayak-Young, MD
Dr. Sadhana Nayak-Young, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Nayak-Young works at
Dr. Nayak-Young's Office Locations
Pacific Coast Psychiatric Asscs490 Post St Ste 1043, San Francisco, CA 94102 Directions (415) 296-5290
Bodies in Balance LLC8730 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (424) 284-2440
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Nayek Young for almost two years. She is very knowledgeable about treatment options and medicine. She is conservative to prescribe medicine unless it will really help to improve the patient's quality of life. She takes the time to listen to figure the best way to help me navigate my challenges. I had other doctors in the past and I was always disappointed with the experience. I’m very grateful that I found Dr. Nayek-Young because she really encourages and gives me the strength to make a big difference in my life.
About Dr. Sadhana Nayak-Young, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
