Dr. Sae Kang, MD

Internal Medicine
2.8 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Sae Kang, MD

Dr. Sae Kang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Panorama City, CA. 

Dr. Kang works at Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center in Panorama City, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center
    13652 Cantara St, Panorama City, CA 91402 (818) 375-2000
  2. 2
    Scpmg Panorama City Medical Offices 3
    13640 ROSCOE BLVD, Panorama City, CA 91402 (888) 778-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Postnasal Drip
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Postnasal Drip
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

    • Kaiser Permanente

    About Dr. Sae Kang, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013297712
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kang works at Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center in Panorama City, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kang’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.