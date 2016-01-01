Dr. Izzy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saef Izzy, MD
Overview
Dr. Saef Izzy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Goleta, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.
Dr. Izzy works at
Locations
1
TelaDoc7402 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117 Directions (805) 221-3874
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Izzy?
About Dr. Saef Izzy, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1376863266
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
- Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Izzy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.
Dr. Izzy works at
Dr. Izzy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Izzy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Izzy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Izzy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.