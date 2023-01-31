Overview of Dr. Safoora Harandi, MD

Dr. Safoora Harandi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Islamic Azad University Med School and is affiliated with Medical City Plano, Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Harandi works at West Plano Medical Associates in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.